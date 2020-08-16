Overview

Dr. Rakhee Mangla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Mangla works at Norwalk Hospital Gastroenterology Consultants in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Barrett's Esophagus and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.