Dr. Rakhee Mangla, MD
Overview
Dr. Rakhee Mangla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Mangla works at
Locations
-
1
Norwalk Gastroenterology Consultants30 Stevens St Ste B, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2278
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mangla changed my life with a spot-on diagnosis where others failed. I am very thankful.
About Dr. Rakhee Mangla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821146192
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Rajendra Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangla accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangla works at
Dr. Mangla has seen patients for Gastritis, Barrett's Esophagus and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangla.
