Dr. Rakhee Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rakhee Patel, MD
Dr. Rakhee Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Carepoint Health Medical Group534 Avenue E Ste 1A, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-8444
Carepoint Health Medical Group150 Warren St Ste 118, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 858-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Patel has been my OBGYN since the start of our journey with infertility. She has always been so encouraging and gave me a glimmer of hope when there didn’t seem to be any! She delivered our beautiful miracle girl two months ago! It was comforting to have Dr. Patel there when going into labor for the first time. For over 3 years now I have nothing bad to say. She is a phenomenal doctor - certainly one of the best OBGYN doctors in the tri-state area. Her staff is pretty darn good too! Almost everyone has a down to earth personality which says a lot.
About Dr. Rakhee Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124316336
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Pap Smear, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
