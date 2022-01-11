Overview of Dr. Rakhee Patel, MD

Dr. Rakhee Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ.



Dr. Patel works at Carepoint Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.