Overview of Dr. Rakhi Patil, MD

Dr. Rakhi Patil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Patil works at The Midwest Center for Sight in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.