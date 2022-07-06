Overview of Dr. Rakhi Shah, DO

Dr. Rakhi Shah, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pikeville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Sugar Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.