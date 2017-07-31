Overview of Dr. Rakhshanda Neelam, MD

Dr. Rakhshanda Neelam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.



Dr. Neelam works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.