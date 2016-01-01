Overview

Dr. Rakhshi Hydari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Hydari works at Pulmonary & Sleep PA in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.