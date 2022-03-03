Overview of Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD

Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Jones Jr works at Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat - Wing C in Lexington, KY with other offices in Morehead, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Otitis Media and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.