See All Otolaryngologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD

Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Jones Jr works at Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat - Wing C in Lexington, KY with other offices in Morehead, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Otitis Media and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD
Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile

Dr. Jones Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Clinic
    740 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-5405
  2. 2
    Kentucky Clinic - Ear, Nose & Throat
    740 S Limestone 3 Fl Wing, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-5405
  3. 3
    Morehead Ent & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic
    206 W 1st St, Morehead, KY 40351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 783-0202
  4. 4
    UK Otolaryngology Clinic
    740 Rose St Fl Wing, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-5405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Otitis Media
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Otitis Media
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Presbycusis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jones Jr?

    Mar 03, 2022
    Excellent
    John J. Greely III. — Mar 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jones Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Jones Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jones Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356439889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ear Rsch Found
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Nc Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ky Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones Jr has seen patients for Vertigo, Otitis Media and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raleigh Jones Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.