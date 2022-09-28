Dr. Raleigh Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raleigh Kent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raleigh Kent, MD
Dr. Raleigh Kent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Kent works at
Dr. Kent's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of North Alabama P.c.2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 250-6086
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with this surgeon. I had a parathyroidectomy at Vestavia Surgery Center 10 days ago, and could not be more pleased. Easy recovery, and 10 days later, only a minimal scar.
About Dr. Raleigh Kent, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1477506871
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Vanderbilt University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent works at
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Thyroid Lobectomy and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.