Overview of Dr. Raleigh Kent, MD

Dr. Raleigh Kent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kent works at Norwood Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Thyroid Lobectomy and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.