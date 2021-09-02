Dr. Ralf Holzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralf Holzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralf Holzer, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANNES GUTENBERG UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Holzer works at
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holzer is one of the most caring doctors I have had the pleasure of having. His staff is no different and will go the length to make sure all is well. He does not rush you in and out, expect a wait because he takes time with his patients and actually listens. Seriously not a typical doctor, he is a good man. Thank you Dr. Holzer
About Dr. Ralf Holzer, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1629064795
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANNES GUTENBERG UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
