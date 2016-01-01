See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Scranton, PA
Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD

Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University

Dr. Van Der Sluis works at MADDEN AND JONES MD PC in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Van Der Sluis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    I M A Laboratory
    802 Jefferson Ave Ste 301, Scranton, PA 18510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 348-1118
  2. 2
    Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates PC
    5 Morgan Hwy Ste 4, Scranton, PA 18508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 443-3788
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Der Sluis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Der Sluis to family and friends

    Dr. Van Der Sluis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van Der Sluis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD.

    About Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568493088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Der Sluis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Der Sluis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Der Sluis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Der Sluis works at MADDEN AND JONES MD PC in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Van Der Sluis’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Der Sluis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Der Sluis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Der Sluis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Der Sluis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.