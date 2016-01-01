Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Der Sluis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD
Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Dr. Van Der Sluis works at
Dr. Van Der Sluis' Office Locations
1
I M A Laboratory802 Jefferson Ave Ste 301, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 348-1118
2
Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates PC5 Morgan Hwy Ste 4, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (573) 443-3788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralf Van Der Sluis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Der Sluis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Der Sluis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Der Sluis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Der Sluis works at
Dr. Van Der Sluis speaks Dutch.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Der Sluis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Der Sluis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Der Sluis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Der Sluis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.