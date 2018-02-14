Dr. Ralph Aquadro Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquadro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Aquadro Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ralph Aquadro Jr, MD
Dr. Ralph Aquadro Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Aquadro Jr works at
Dr. Aquadro Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Inter Nal Medicine Clinic LLC204 Ana Dr Ste B, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 767-5940
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Aquadro Jr?
Dr. Aquadro Jr is an excellent Doctor. He is very professional, knowledgeable and capable. He is pleasant and kind. He is very efficient and does not waste your time. I have never had to wait more than 5 minutes on my appointment and often I am already called back to see the doctor before my scheduled time. He listens to my concerns and questions while taking care of my needs all in a timely manner which generally keeps my visit within 15 minutes. I could not be any more pleased with a doctor.
About Dr. Ralph Aquadro Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1396797288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aquadro Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aquadro Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aquadro Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aquadro Jr works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquadro Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquadro Jr.
