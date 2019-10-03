See All General Surgeons in Auburn, AL
Dr. Trey Aquadro III, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Trey Aquadro III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Aquadro III works at East Alabama Plastic Surgery in Auburn, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    East Alabama Plastic Surgery
    1935 E Glenn Ave Ste 102, Auburn, AL 36830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 321-4989
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • East Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Aging Face
Gynecomastia
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 03, 2019
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Aquadro and how pleased I am with the results of my surgery. I looked at the results galleries of different physicians and felt like I had an idea of how results could vary. Well he surpassed my expectations. I am so pleased with the results of my breast reduction surgery. I look and feel amazing. He listened to what I said and did exactly as I asked. Both he and his staff were very pleasant, professional and helpful in every way. Because of them I have a new lease on life. I can't thank them enough and I highly recommend Dr. Aquadro to anyone looking for a talented and professional plastic surgeon.
    Very Satisfied Patient — Oct 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Trey Aquadro III, MD
    About Dr. Trey Aquadro III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992835722
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trey Aquadro III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquadro III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aquadro III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aquadro III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aquadro III works at East Alabama Plastic Surgery in Auburn, AL. View the full address on Dr. Aquadro III’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquadro III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquadro III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aquadro III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aquadro III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

