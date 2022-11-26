See All Nephrologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Ralph Barbato, DO

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ralph Barbato, DO

Dr. Ralph Barbato, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Barbato works at Suffolk Nephrology Associates in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Lindenhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barbato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suffolk Nephrology Associates
    340 Howells Rd Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 666-2808
  2. 2
    Lindenhurst Dialysis Center
    185 S 10th St, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 956-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2022
    EXCELLENT Physician. One of the most knowledgeable, caring doctors in practice at my center. Very smart and uplifts your mood as soon as you walk in to his examination.
    Joachim — Nov 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Barbato, DO
    About Dr. Ralph Barbato, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184725236
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barbato has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

