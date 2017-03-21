Dr. Ralph Baucum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baucum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Baucum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ralph Baucum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
Dr. Baucum works at
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists LLC1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-9400
- Christus Coushatta Health Care Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Desoto Regional Health System
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This is the greatest Cardiologist in the business. If you are in need of one, please call Dr. Baucum James Hubbard
- Cardiology
- English
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
