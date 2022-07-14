See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Ralph Carbone Jr, DO

Pain Medicine
3.7 (21)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Ralph Carbone Jr, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.

Dr. Carbone Jr works at Ralph Carbone Pain Medicine in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Medical Services Hha
    212 W Edison Rd Ste F, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 257-0621

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Randy Finney — Jul 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ralph Carbone Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447212006
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carbone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carbone Jr works at Ralph Carbone Pain Medicine in Mishawaka, IN. View the full address on Dr. Carbone Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Carbone Jr has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carbone Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbone Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

