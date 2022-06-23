Dr. Ralph Caselnova II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caselnova II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Caselnova II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Caselnova II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Caselnova II works at
Locations
Vascular Corrections PC129 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 598-3434
Good Samaritan Hospital Laboratory1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-4335
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was going to die from two large pulmonary embolisms. He used a new procedure to evacuate the clots and I made it. I will be forever grateful to him.
About Dr. Ralph Caselnova II, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1548219835
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
