Dr. Ralph Cepero, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Cepero, MD
Dr. Ralph Cepero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Cepero works at
Dr. Cepero's Office Locations
Gary W. Elam MD PA520 N Washington Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 640-6360
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Knew his stuff. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Ralph Cepero, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952379414
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cepero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cepero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cepero has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Earwax Buildup and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
