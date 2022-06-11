See All Plastic Surgeons in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Ralph Colpitts, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Lake Charles, LA
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Colpitts, MD

Dr. Ralph Colpitts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.

Dr. Colpitts works at Imperial Health Keane O'neal MD in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colpitts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Imperial Health Keane O'neal MD
    2000 Southwood Dr Apt B, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 497-1958
  2. 2
    Imperial Health LLP
    215 W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 502-8706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ralph Colpitts, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134190465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colpitts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colpitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colpitts works at Imperial Health Keane O'neal MD in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Dr. Colpitts’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Colpitts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colpitts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colpitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colpitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

