Dr. Ralph Compton, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Compton, MD
Dr. Ralph Compton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Compton's Office Locations
Main Optical1111 Delafield St Ste 312, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 547-3352
Medical Eye Associates111 Delafield St Ste 312, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 363-5333
Medical Eye Associates1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 210, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 363-1515
Medical Eye Associates400 Bay View Rd Ste D, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 363-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralph Compton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1740230887
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Carmel Med Ctr
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
