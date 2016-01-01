Overview of Dr. Ralph Compton, MD

Dr. Ralph Compton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Compton works at Medical Eye Associates in Waukesha, WI with other offices in Oconomowoc, WI and Mukwonago, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.