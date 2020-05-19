Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cozart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD
Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Cozart's Office Locations
Myrtle Beach Plastic Surgery1021 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr Cozart highly. He listens Intently to his patients, and has a very caring bedside manner. His office staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Carraway Meth Med Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- The College Of Charleston
Dr. Cozart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cozart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cozart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cozart speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozart.
