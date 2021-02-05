Dr. Ralph Curtis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Curtis Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Curtis Jr, MD
Dr. Ralph Curtis Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Curtis Jr' Office Locations
Sports Medicine Associates21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 699-8326
- 2 112 Herff Rd Ste 300, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 699-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curtis is a fantastic person along with being an super talented surgeon. I had a shoulder injury that severed both ligaments from the ball of my shoulder. The ligaments were not visible on my MRI. Dr Curtis was able to fish out and re-attach both ligaments. I apparently had a small tear before this latest injury that was causing some strength issues. Post surgery I am stronger than I have been in sometime. Use your rubber exercise bands and follow Dr Curtis ‘s directions and all will workout. Definitely my Doc for the future.
About Dr. Ralph Curtis Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1902953607
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis Jr.
