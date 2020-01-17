Dr. Ralph Damiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Damiano, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Damiano, MD
Dr. Ralph Damiano, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Damiano's Office Locations
-
1
Washington University Cardiology4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7327
-
2
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7327
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor literally saved my life in 2005. He is very knowledgeable and up to date on all cardiac procedures. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ralph Damiano, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1578580023
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.