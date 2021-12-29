Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delnegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO
Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Delnegro's Office Locations
1
Del Negro & Senft Eye Associates P.c.1809 Corlies Ave Ste 1, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-5566
2
Del Negro and Senft Eye Associates - Brick100 Drum Point Rd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 774-5566
3
Del Negro & Senft Eye Associates152 Broad St Ste 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 747-7725
4
Del Negro and Senft Eye Associates1809 State Route 33 Ste 1, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, helpful experience from staff and from Dr. DelNegro. I look forward to my next appointment there a year from now. If I have a problem with my vision at any time, I will not hesitate to return sooner.
About Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033297155
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delnegro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delnegro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delnegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delnegro has seen patients for Trichiasis, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delnegro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Delnegro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delnegro.
