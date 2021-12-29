See All Ophthalmologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO

Ophthalmology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO

Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Delnegro works at Del Negro & Senft Eye Associates in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Delnegro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Del Negro & Senft Eye Associates P.c.
    1809 Corlies Ave Ste 1, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 774-5566
  2. 2
    Del Negro and Senft Eye Associates - Brick
    100 Drum Point Rd, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 774-5566
  3. 3
    Del Negro & Senft Eye Associates
    152 Broad St Ste 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-7725
  4. 4
    Del Negro and Senft Eye Associates
    1809 State Route 33 Ste 1, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 774-5566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2021
    Professional, helpful experience from staff and from Dr. DelNegro. I look forward to my next appointment there a year from now. If I have a problem with my vision at any time, I will not hesitate to return sooner.
    — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033297155
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Delnegro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delnegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delnegro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delnegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delnegro has seen patients for Trichiasis, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delnegro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Delnegro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delnegro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delnegro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delnegro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

