Overview

Dr. Ralph Ensley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.



Dr. Ensley works at Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.