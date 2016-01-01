See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Ralph Epstein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Epstein, MD

Dr. Ralph Epstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Epstein works at Lubman and Sager in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epstein's Office Locations

    Owings Mills Office
    23 Crossroads Dr Ste 215, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 363-9400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

About Dr. Ralph Epstein, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 53 years of experience
  • English
  • 1568460020
Education & Certifications

  • American College
  • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
  • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Epstein works at Lubman and Sager in Owings Mills, MD. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Epstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

