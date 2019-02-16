Dr. Everett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Everett, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Everett, MD
Dr. Ralph Everett, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Everett's Office Locations
- 1 90 S Cascade Ave Ste 1410, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 577-9042
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Everett?
Dr Everett has been everything I could hope for in a provider. He was very attentive, listened to all my concerns--big and small--without rushing me or making me feel silly for having them, explained his thoughts in a way that I could clearly understand, answered all my questions, discussed both pharmacological and non-pharmacological options and was incredibly patient and kind during the entire encounter. I recommend him unconditionally.
About Dr. Ralph Everett, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Everett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Everett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everett.
