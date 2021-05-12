Overview of Dr. Ralph Fernandez, MD

Dr. Ralph Fernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Acadiana Women's Health Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.