Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD

Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gibbsboro, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Gallo works at The Center for Neurological and Neurodevelopmental Health in Gibbsboro, NJ with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Neurological and Neurodevelopmental Health
    250 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste 105, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 852-8150
  2. 2
    The Center for Neurological and Neurodevelopmental Health, King of Prussia, PA
    651 Park Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 852-8150
  3. 3
    Gerson Associates P.c.
    10551 Decatur Rd Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 637-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Insomnia
Narcolepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Insomnia
Narcolepsy

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep Terror Disorder
Sleep-Talking
Sleep-Walking
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255372876
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital Of Philadel
    • Childrens Hsp/Philadelphia
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

