Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambardella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD
Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Gambardella works at
Dr. Gambardella's Office Locations
-
1
Kerlan-jobe Orthopaedic Clinic6801 Park Ter Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7258
-
2
Select Physical Therapy301 N Lake Ave Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (310) 665-7200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gambardella?
First post-operative visit. Everything went very well.
About Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1205803087
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Bowdoin College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gambardella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gambardella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gambardella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gambardella works at
Dr. Gambardella has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gambardella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambardella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambardella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambardella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambardella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.