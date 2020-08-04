See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD

Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Gambardella works at Kerlan-jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gambardella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kerlan-jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    6801 Park Ter Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7258
  2. 2
    Select Physical Therapy
    301 N Lake Ave Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Systemic Chondromalacia
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bursitis
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
McMurray's Test
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Chondrocalcinosis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Ganglion Cyst
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Hip Sprain
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Stabilizations
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wear and Tear Arthritis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2020
    First post-operative visit. Everything went very well.
    Mike O'Sullivan — Aug 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD
    About Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205803087
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowdoin College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambardella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gambardella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gambardella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gambardella has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gambardella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambardella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambardella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambardella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambardella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

