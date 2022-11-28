Overview of Dr. Ralph Highshaw, MD

Dr. Ralph Highshaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They completed their residency with Univ Ca Davis Health System, Urology L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Urology



Dr. Highshaw works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.