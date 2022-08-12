See All Vascular Surgeons in Celebration, FL
Dr. Ralph Ierardi, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (20)
Map Pin Small Celebration, FL
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Ierardi, MD

Dr. Ralph Ierardi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Ierardi works at AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Celebration in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ierardi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Celebration
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 302, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I don’t think you can possibly know how grateful & appreciative I am, I know you must read that a lot but I was so sick my body said “just die” but you truly saved my life it brought me back to being grateful & why that & appreciation is so important for every minute, hour, as well as quality of life appears again. God Bless(Ed) You Doc “Starts with an I & ends with an I” Thank You Shirley Mason
    Shirley Mason — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Ralph Ierardi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477648160
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny Univ Hosps, Vascular Surgery Temple Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ierardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ierardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ierardi works at AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Celebration in Celebration, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ierardi’s profile.

    Dr. Ierardi has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ierardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ierardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ierardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ierardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ierardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

