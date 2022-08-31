Dr. Ralph Joseph, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Joseph, DO
Dr. Ralph Joseph, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Plano Tx OB/GYN Assoc.1600 Coit Rd Ste 206, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 612-4999
- Medical City Plano
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I am blessed to have found Dr. Ralph Joseph after my gynecologist of 28 years retired! Dr. Joseph is the absolute best doctor I have ever seen. He takes his time, listens, gives sound medical advice and cares about his patients. His front office staff is great as well and I always feel welcomed. If I could see Dr. Joseph for all my medical needs, I would!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Wichita General Hospital
- Brooke Army Med Ctr
- SW Med Sch
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- UT-San Antonio
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
