Overview

Dr. Ralph Katsman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Katsman works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.