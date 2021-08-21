See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Ralph Katsman, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ralph Katsman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Katsman works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Specialists - Waldron Endoscopy Center
    3209 S 23rd St Ste 350, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Aesthetic Surgery Centre
    2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Digestive Health Specialists - Fogel Endoscopy Center
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Digestive Health Specialists - Federal Way Clinic
    33915 1st Way S Ste 203, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ralph Katsman, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1740254283
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Katsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katsman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katsman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

