Dr. Ralph Kimbrough, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Kimbrough, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carterville, IL.
Locations
Carterville Dental Center500 E Plaza Dr Ste 1, Carterville, IL 62918 Directions (618) 298-9569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kimbrough is THE BEST!!! Very gentle, honest and kind.
About Dr. Ralph Kimbrough, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1053647032
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimbrough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimbrough accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbrough.
