Dr. Lattimore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Lattimore, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Lattimore, MD
Dr. Ralph Lattimore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Lattimore works at
Dr. Lattimore's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Women's Care135 Commonwealth Dr Ste 230, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 365-0250
-
2
St Francis Hospital Inc.125 Commonwealth Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 675-4539
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lattimore?
I have seen Dr Lattimore twice so far, and he is by far the best gynecologist I have ever been to. He takes the time to listen as well as answer all of your questions. I will definitely keep going to him as long as he’s a doctor!
About Dr. Ralph Lattimore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790886018
Education & Certifications
- Dr Ernest Franklin
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lattimore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lattimore works at
Dr. Lattimore has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lattimore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattimore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattimore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattimore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattimore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.