Dr. Ralph Layman, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Ralph Layman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ralph Layman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Layman works at
Locations
Richmond Surgical group7611 Forest Ave Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 968-4435
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Layman?
Prompt, your time is just as valuable as his time, I appreciated that. He listens and he really hears you, he answers your questions and addresses your concerns. He doesn't make unnecessary appoints. He gets your input about your health and your feelings. I love this man.
About Dr. Ralph Layman, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437249992
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Med College of Wisconsin
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Illinois State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layman works at
Dr. Layman has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Layman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.