Overview of Dr. Ralph Lazzara, MD

Dr. Ralph Lazzara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Lazzara works at McLaren Lapeer Region Occupational Health & Convenient Care in Lapeer, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.