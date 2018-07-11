See All Dermatopathologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Ralph Lemcke III, MD

Dermatopathology
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ralph Lemcke III, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Lemcke III works at Ralph Lemcke,MD in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ralph A. Lemcke MD PC
    6542 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 296-6204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2018
    Dr. Lemcke was my doctor back in the late 70s. Great doctor.
    — Jul 11, 2018
    About Dr. Ralph Lemcke III, MD

    Dermatopathology
    • Dermatopathology
    51 years of experience
    • 51 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1912007683
    • 1912007683
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
