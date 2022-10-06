Dr. Ralph Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Levy, MD
Dr. Ralph Levy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Del Rosario and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 460, Pembroke Park, FL 33021 Directions (954) 932-2301
Memorial Division Of Cardiac Services17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 869-5579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Levy is an exceptional physician. He demonstrates the qualities of compassionate concern and those of a highly skilled practitioner. He possesses a formidable history of experience. I was very impressed with both his demeanor and his medical insights that he shared with me. I always say, "I don't care how much one knows until I know how much one cares." Dr. Levy is truly exemplary in his profession. I trust him without hesitation to see that I receive the quality of care that I deserve, and he has certainly done so!
About Dr. Ralph Levy, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1043266703
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Center
- SUNY - Health Science Center At Brooklyn
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Universidad Del Rosario
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
