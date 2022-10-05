Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD
Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Loomis works at
Dr. Loomis' Office Locations
Mountain Neurological Center PA7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthgram
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was pinned between 2 cars in a wreck that left me with 12 broken bones, 8 of them in my neck. No doctor in my state could help me. A friend, who I knew from working Law Enforcement, lives about 30 miles south of Asheville. She found Dr. Loomis for me. He repaired 7 broken bones in my neck and upper thorax. My C5 vertebra had been crushed into powder from the impact. Dr. Loomis not only saved me from being a quadraplegic, but he also took time to explain the impact my injuries would have on my lifestyle and sat with me showing, me how to drive and do several other everyday necessities to allow me to continue my hectic life. I was extremely active until the wreck. Now I was facing months of PT and Rehab. His staff gave me the knowledge to help me recover when I returned home. You don't have enough stars to list the expertise and caring he showed while I was his patient. Above and Beyond the Call of Duty definitely describe this wonderful man. Thank you for making a positive difference in so many lives, including mine. God bless.
About Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1699779595
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loomis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loomis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loomis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loomis works at
Dr. Loomis has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loomis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.