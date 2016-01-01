Dr. Madeb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Madeb, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Madeb, MD
Dr. Ralph Madeb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Madeb works at
Dr. Madeb's Office Locations
Ilm Medical Care Pllc2241 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 375-3746
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralph Madeb, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Urology
Dr. Madeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Madeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Madeb has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Madeb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.