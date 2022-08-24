Dr. Ralph Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ralph Marcus, MD
Dr. Ralph Marcus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Marcus works at
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates of North Jersey1415 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-7788Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- National Elevator
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcus?
Excellent rapport and diagnostic skills.
About Dr. Ralph Marcus, MD
- Rheumatology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1033174677
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Special Surg-Cornell|Hospital Special Surgery Cornell
- Mount Sinai Hospital|National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Coney Island Hosp-Maimonide|Coney Island Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus works at
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcus speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.