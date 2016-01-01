See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ralph Marino, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
Philadelphia, PA
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ralph Marino, MD

Dr. Ralph Marino, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Marino works at Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab. in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab.
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
EMG (Electromyography)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
EMG (Electromyography)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Ralph Marino, MD

    Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1306864988
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Spinal Injury Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marino works at Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab. in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Marino’s profile.

    Dr. Marino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

