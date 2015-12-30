Dr. Ralph Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ralph Mayer, MD
Dr. Ralph Mayer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer's Office Locations
Mayers Women and Childrens Center4972 W Pico Blvd Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Directions (323) 525-2500
Huntington Park99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 781-4972
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Great service with Dr Morcheco.
About Dr. Ralph Mayer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1952311409
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
