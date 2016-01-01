Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ralph McDonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph McDonald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
Hickory Cardiology Associates1771 Tate Blvd SE Ste 201, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 324-4804
Dlp Cardiology Associates LLC2660 TATE BLVD SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 261-0009
Frye Regional Medical Center420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 261-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralph McDonald, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
