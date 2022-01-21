See All Podiatric Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Ralph Napoli, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (22)
Map Pin Small Montclair, NJ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ralph Napoli, DPM

Dr. Ralph Napoli, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Napoli works at Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Elmwood Park, NJ, Hackensack, NJ and Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Napoli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 680-7831
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    67 Broadway, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 907-2400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-2277
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 358-0707
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Bursitis
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Ulcers
Foot Deformities
Foot Infections
Fracture Care
Gouty Arthropathy
Hallux Rigidus
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Joint Disorders
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis
Sever's Disease
Sports Injuries
Traumatic Arthropathy
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 21, 2022
    I called on a holiday and was able to schedule a visit the following day I arrived early since you need to fill paperwork out staff was courtesy and friendly made you feel welcome I was called early saw the Dr on time was a thorough exam had X-rays taken the Dr reviewed my x-rays with me gave a course of actions scheduled a follow up and I was on my way.. Not sure why all the people complaining about the practice and the Dr
    Nick M — Jan 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Napoli, DPM
    About Dr. Ralph Napoli, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487614467
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kennedy Memorial Hospital at Saddle Brook
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairfield University
    Undergraduate School

