Overview

Dr. Ralph Nietrzeba, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nietrzeba works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.