Dr. Ralph Nietrzeba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nietrzeba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Nietrzeba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Nietrzeba, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nietrzeba works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 312, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 780-6418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nietrzeba?
He always makes you feel very important and welcomes more information about recent visits to other professional doctors and surgeons. I feel that I can trust any options that he recommends to me and my wife. He is very personal and makes you feel comfortable while in his office. A very nice Doctor!
About Dr. Ralph Nietrzeba, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1639128705
Education & Certifications
- University Utah Affil Hosps
- University Utah Affil Hosps
- University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nietrzeba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nietrzeba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nietrzeba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nietrzeba works at
Dr. Nietrzeba has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nietrzeba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nietrzeba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nietrzeba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nietrzeba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nietrzeba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.