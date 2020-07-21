Dr. Nimchan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ralph Nimchan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ralph Nimchan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Ralph Nimchan MD PA6801 McPherson Rd Ste 226, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 723-8452
Doctors Hospital of Laredo10700 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 523-2000
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. Current in technique and technology. Thorough, courteous and excellent staff.
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nimchan has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimchan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
