Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Oursler III works at Graystone Eye Surgery Center in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC and Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Posterior Scleritis, Cataract Removal Surgery and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.