Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oursler III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD
Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Oursler III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oursler III's Office Locations
-
1
Graystone Eye2424 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-2050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
-
2
Graystone Eye2311 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (704) 732-3796
-
3
Graystone Eye2060 Hickory Blvd Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 726-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oursler III?
Very professional. Everyone was nice and organized.
About Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689637613
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oursler III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oursler III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oursler III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oursler III works at
Dr. Oursler III has seen patients for Posterior Scleritis, Cataract Removal Surgery and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oursler III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oursler III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oursler III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oursler III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oursler III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.