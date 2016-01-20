Dr. Ralph Owen Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Owen Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Augusta Ent720 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 201, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 868-5676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy340 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-5676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very engaging during appointments, and you can quickly tell you are in good hands with Dr. Owen because he is very knowledgeable and experienced. He preformed a rhinoplasty and septoplasty procedure that took about 6 hours to complete. The results were fantastic and I couldn't be happier. If you're interested in getting or if you need a nose job I would highly recommend as you can see by his before and after pictures, the guy has that artistic knack for fixing the problem and can keep it natural
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Georgia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Owen Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owen Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owen Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen Jr.
